The Breakup Monologues: The Unexpected Joy Of Heartbreak

Description 'piercingly honest... witty... wonderful' - The Observer 'My favourite way to learn is when a funny, clever, honest person is teaching me - that's why I love Rosie Wilby!' - Sara Pascoe 'Funny, sweet, entertaining, insightful, life-affirming...' - Viv Groskop 'Hilarious, honest and brilliant' - Helen Thorn 'Rosie Wilby unearths the hope and hilarity that can come from heartbreak' - Abigail Tarttelin In 2011, comedian and podcaster Rosie Wilby was dumped by email... though she did feel a little better about it after correcting her ex's spelling and punctuation. Obsessing about breakups ever since, she embarked on a quest to investigate, understand and conquer the psychology of heartbreak. This book is a love letter to her breakups, a celebration of what they have taught her peppered with anecdotes from illustrious friends and interviews with relationship therapists, scientists and sociologists about separating in the modern age of ghosting, breadcrumbing and conscious uncoupling. Mixing humour, memoir and science, she attempts to assimilate their advice and ideas in order to not break up with Girlfriend, her partner of nearly three years. Will this self-confessed serial monogamist, and breakup addict, finally settle down?