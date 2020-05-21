United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Lively
The Bralette
$45.00
At Lively
Model is a 34B and is wearing a size small • Outer Fabric: 87% Recycled Polyester/ 13% Elastane • Lining: 88% Nylon, 12% Spandex • Recommended Sizing: XS (30A-B, 32AA-B), S (32C-D, 34AA-B), M (32DD, 34C-DD, 36A-B), L (36C-DD, 38A-D).
Need a few alternatives?
GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All
Zephyr Wrap Underwire High Waist Bikini
$126.00$52.80
fromSwimsuits For All
More from Swimwear
GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All
Zephyr Wrap Underwire High Waist Bikini
$126.00$52.80
fromSwimsuits For All