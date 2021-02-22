Everlane

The Bralette

$28.00

Description The bra that goes under everything. This versatile bralette has a sporty cut and is made of super soft, double-layer Supima cotton that offers better support and coverage—minus the underwire, pinching, and chafing. The underarm band and straps are both adjustable, so you can customize your fit, with slider and clasp details that feel clean and modern. See the story. International bra and underwear orders are final sale and are not eligible for returns or exchanges at this time.