Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Afrocenchix
The Braid Care Set
£40.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Afrocenchix
Need a few alternatives?
Sun Bum
Blonde Formula Hair Lightener
£29.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Sunday Riley
Clean Rinse Clarifying Scalp Serum
$48.00
from
Olivela
BUY
Sephora Collection
Semi-permanent Hair Color
$12.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Living Proof
Living Proof Restore Mask Treatment 227g
£37.00
£35.15
from
All Beauty
BUY
More from Afrocenchix
Afrocenchix
The Newly Natural Set
£40.00
from
Afrocenchix
BUY
Afrocenchix
Soothe Lightweight Scalp Oil
£15.99
from
Holland & Barrett
BUY
Afrocenchix
Seal Natural Conditioning Hair Oil
£10.00
from
Antidote Street
BUY
More from Hair Care
Equi Botanics
Marula Oil Leave In Conditioner
£30.00
from
Equi Botanics
BUY
Afrocenchix
The Braid Care Set
£40.00
from
Afrocenchix
BUY
ColorProof
Biorepair-8 Anti-thinning Shampoo
£36.22
from
House Of Beauty World
BUY
Briogeo
Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfo
C$46.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted