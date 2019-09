ELV Denim

The Boyfriend Straight High-rise Jeans

£295.00

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges

“There are more pairs of jeans in the world in the world than there are people,” Anna Foster of E.L.V. Denim told Vogue. That should get some eco alarm bells ringing, but thankfully, her brand is saving plenty of vintage denim from adding to the planet’s problems. Each pair of its The Boyfriend jeans is made up of two discarded, straight-legged styles, which are carefully fused together to create one that’s unique.