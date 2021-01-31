Forever

The Boyfriend Project

A smart and delightful romantic comedy featuring fabulous female friendships and "a great love story." --Jasmine Guillory, bestselling author of Party of Two Samiah Brooks never thought she would be "that" girl. But a live tweet of a horrific date just revealed the painful truth: she's been catfished by a three-timing jerk of a boyfriend. Suddenly Samiah -- along with his two other "girlfriends," London and Taylor -- have gone viral online. Now the three new besties are making a pact to spend the next six months investing in themselves. No men and no dating. For once Samiah is putting herself first, and that includes finally developing the app she's always dreamed of creating. Which is the exact moment she meets the deliciously sexy Daniel Collins at work. What are the chances? But is Daniel really boyfriend material or is he maybe just a little too good to be true? "A smart, funny digital-age romance about real women living in the real world. Couldn't put it down!" --Abby Jimenez, USA Today bestselling author of The Happy Ever After Playlist *O, The Oprah Magazine: Must-Read Black Romance Novels *Cosmopolitan: Best Summer Reads 2020 *Book of the Month selection *LibraryReads selection *Buzzfeed: Romances to Read This Summer *PopSugar: Best New Books *Cosmopolitan: Best Romance Novels of 2020 *Insider: Best Romance Books of 2020 *Frolic: Best Books of 2020 *NPR: Favorite Books of 2020 *Book Riot: Best of 2020