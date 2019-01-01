Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Marc Jacobs
The Box Leather Crossbody Bag
$295.00
$195.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Embossed logo graphics bring unmistakable branding to this structured lunchbox-inspired crossbody that's sleeker than ever.
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Mandarina Duck
Mandarina Tasche
€118.14
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
Kopari Beauty
Coconut Crush Scrub
C$51.00
from
Sephora
BUY
UO
Kendall Mini Trapezoid Bag
$44.00
$19.50
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Furla
Metropolis
$298.00
from
Furla
BUY
More from Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs
Shimmer Ribbed Tights
$295.00
$123.75
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Marc Jacobs
The Tag 27 Leather Tote
$395.00
$149.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Marc Jacobs
White Pointelle Socks
$45.00
$28.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Marc Jacobs
Purple & Orange 'the Left & Right' Tights
$95.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
More from Cross-Body
Justine Clenquet
Silver Vic Shoulder Bag
$395.00
$213.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
& Other Stories
Half Moon Croc Embossed Crossbody Bag
£85.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Everlane
The Micro Form Bag
$98.00
from
Everlane
BUY
promoted
Mandarina Duck
Mandarina Tasche
€118.14
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted