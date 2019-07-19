Search
Products fromShopHandbagsCross-Body
Marc Jacobs

The Box Leather Crossbody Bag

$295.00$195.90
At Nordstrom
Embossed logo graphics bring unmistakable branding to this structured lunchbox-inspired crossbody that's sleeker than ever.
Featured in 1 story
22 Designer Finds To Buy At Nordstrom's Big Sale
by Eliza Huber