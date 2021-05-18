La Vinn

The Bowie Top

$84.00

At La Vinn

*PRE ORDER - SHIPPING LATE MAY The Bowie top in Cacao-Brown by La Vinn is a classic triangle bikini top featuring extremly thin and long straps which are adjustle on both shoulders for maximum support. The straps tie in a bow at the back. This triangel top is made from a luxurious fabric with an extravagant shine and is double lined for ultimate comfort. This style comes in Cacao Brown, Olive Green, Ruby Red and Raven Black.