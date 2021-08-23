Pilcro

The Bow Boyfriend Jeans

$140.00

Style No. 4122382010250; Color Code: 011 Characterized by a slouchy mid rise and a curved, cropped leg that tapers at the ankle, the Bow Boyfriend delivers comfort and versatility fit for everyday wear. Its abbreviated hem ensures you're ahead of the curve and offers a chance to show off your favorite footwear - think chunky clogs, ankle boots, or high-top sneakers. About Pilcro Our exclusive Pilcro label offers effortless style and endless possibilities for everyday outfitting. From top to bottom, each piece is both versatile and comfy - just how all your favorites should be! Delivering iconic silhouettes crafted from premium denim - along with boho blouses, breezy buttondowns, and beyond - this only-at-Anthro collection is designed to fit, flatter, and feel amazing. 97% cotton, 2% polyester, 1% elastane Tapered fit Mid rise Five-pocket styling Front zip Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 11.5" rise 27.5" inseam 8" leg opening Petite: 11.25" rise 25.5" inseam 8" leg opening Plus: 13" rise 26.5" inseam 9" leg opening