DryBar

The Bouncer Diffuser

C$43.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Which hair type is it good for?✔ Wavy✔ Curly✔ Coiled✔ Tightly CoiledA universal diffuser that broadens and reduces the speed of the airflow from your blow dryer to gently dry, define curls, add shine, and reduce frizz in naturally curly hair.Key benefits:- Dries hair efficiently- Softens and smooths- Adds lusterIf you want to know more Keep your curls in line with The Bouncer Diffuser. This innovative, professional-quality hair essential works to reduce the speed of your every day blow dryer to dry hair quickly. It smooths frizz and flyaways for more defined curls, while adding shine for healthy-looking hair. What else you need to know: Although designed for Buttercup and Baby Buttercup, the diffuser can fit most other blow dryers as well.