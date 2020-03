Unbound

The Booty Basics Set

$40.00 $29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Unbound

Jelly (Full Size): Lube is a staple in any kind of sexual romp, and it pairs great in this one! Jelly brings the awesome compatibility of a water-based lube (safe for toys and condoms) and adds a touch of lemon and vanilla for a lovely taste and scent. Best of all, it doesn’t come packed with any parabens, glycerin, or glycol!