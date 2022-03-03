United States
Lo & Sons
The Bond
$328.00$246.00
At Lo & Sons
Premium Style An incredibly lightweight, and functional fanny pack and sling bag designed for both men and women. The Bond converts seamlessly from a fanny pack style to a sling bag for everyday, hands-free use. Thoughtful Features With plenty of compartments to store cards, passport or even a pair of airpods. In addition, we’ve added a security feature so that a TSA approved lock can fit on the exterior zipper pulls.