Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
AYR
The Bomb Pop Jeans
$225.00
Buy Now
Review It
At AYR
Featured in 1 story
An A-Z List Of The Memorial Day Sales To Bookmark
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Good American
Good Straight Raw Hem High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
$169.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Viden
Brod Pant
$368.00
from
Totokaelo
BUY
J Brand
Tailored High-rise Flare
$198.00
from
J Brand
BUY
Jesse Kamm
Sailor Pant
$395.00
from
The Dreslyn
BUY
More from AYR
AYR
The Neat-o
$275.00
from
AYR
BUY
AYR
The Robe Dress
$425.00
from
AYR
BUY
AYR
The Onelove
$195.00
from
AYR
BUY
AYR
The Robe
$495.00
from
AYR
BUY
More from Jeans
Levi's
501 Skinny Jeans
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Vigoss
Rebel High Waist Skinny Jeans
$68.00
$40.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Wrangler
Wrangler Boyfriend Jeans
$118.00
from
Free People
BUY
Anthropologie
Pilcro Mid-rise Slim Boyfriend Jean
$140.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted