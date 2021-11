Nécessaire

The Body Wash – With Niacinamide

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Violet Gray

Three luxe oils—marula, cacay, and meadowfoam—help to nourish and soften skin. Mild plant-derived surfactants gently cleanse without stripping or leaving a residue. The formula was developed to be non-irritating and non-sensitizing. Includes vitamin A, vitamin B³, vitamin C, vitamin E, omega-6, omega-9 Formula pH Level Range: 5.5-6.5 Gel-oil hybrid texture 8.4 fl. oz.