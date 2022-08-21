United States
Nécessaire
The Body Wash Eucalyptus
$38.00
At Mecca
The MECCA view: Nécessaire’s The Body Wash is a daily multi-vitamin cleanser that helps to nourish and soften skin from head to toe. Calling on mild plant-derived surfactants to gently cleanse without stripping or leaving residue, this formula includes niacinamide and facial-grade ingredients for the body. Dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic, this eucalyptus-scented cleanser boasts a pH level of 5.5 - 6.5, and is non-irritating and non-sensitising.