Nécessaire

The Body Wash

$28.00 $23.80

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Petite, discreet and a breeze to hold thanks to a sleek little base that fits comfily between your or your partner's fingers, VeDO's Nea is absolutelyperfect for adding extra stimulation during sex, and it's just as perfect for alone-time and general vibrating merriment. Featuring ten rumbly modes of vibration and some truly delightful ribbed texture, Nea offers up just a little teasing penetration potential plus, it focuses tons of orgasmic attention on your or their outer sweet spots. A simple power and function button is placed for easy access by Nea's holder. In super silky silicone, Nea's entire shape warms naturally to mimic body temperature as playtime progresses. FYI: silicone is not only extremely hygienic and low maintenance, but hypoallergenic and ideal for sensitive users. Wash Nea well before and after with some warm soapy water or a good toy care fluid/foam. This vibe can be safely enjoyed alongside any favorite water based lube, but please keep it away from silicone based lubes and other silicone toys. USB rechargeable, cord included. Waterproof. * Measurements do not include Nea's base and handle