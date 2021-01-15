Nécessaire

The Body Wash

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nécessaire

The Body Wash is a daily multi-vitamin cleanser for skin health. Three luxe oils—Marula, Cacay and Meadowfoam—help to nourish and soften skin. Mild plant-derived surfactants gently cleanse without stripping or leaving residue. Available in Fragrance-Free, and in three pure essential-oil scents: Eucalyptus, Bergamot, and Sandalwood. Non-irritating. Non-sensitizing. The Body Wash features a twist cap that needs to be activated. First, twist cap clockwise firmly to lock in place. Then, twist cap counter-clockwise gently to open. Flip bottle and gently squeeze to pour The Body Wash.