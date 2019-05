The Body Shop

The Body Shop Wild Argan Oil Hand Cream, 1.0 Fl Oz

$9.60

The Body Shop's Wild Argan Oil Hand Cream is perfect for on-the-go hydration. Infused with Community Trade argan oil, known for its nourishing properties, this light, gel-cream hand moisturizer absorbs quickly, helping to soften and protect the hands.