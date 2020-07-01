The Body Shop

Tea Tree Body Wash

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

The Body Shop Difference: When the seasons change, so can your skin - and sometimes not for the better. Tea Tree range with a triple blend of natural active ingredients - Community Trade tea tree oil, lemon tea tree, and tamanu oil - work together to keep skin clear by helping to prevent blemishes and blackheads, and controlling excess oil. No matter what kind of climate you live in, using the Tea Tree range as your daily skin care regime will help combat existing blemishes, prevent future breakouts, and control oil and shine all year long.