Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
The Body Shop
The Body Shop Share The Love Advent Calendar
$160.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Body Shop
More from The Body Shop
The Body Shop
White Musk Eau De Parfum
BUY
£22.00
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Vanilla Pumpkin Whipped Body Butter
BUY
$22.00
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Edelweiss Intense Smoothing Day Cream
BUY
$55.00
The Body Shop Australia
The Body Shop
Edelweiss Smoothing Day Cream | Moisturizers | The Body Shop
BUY
$34.00
The Body Shop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted