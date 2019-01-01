Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
The Body Shop
The Body Shop Satsuma Festive Picks Small Gift Set
$20.00
$17.58
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
The perfect pick-me-up.
Featured in 1 story
Amazon's Best Black Friday Beauty Deals
by
Kelsey Castañon
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Biore
Deep Cleansing Charcoal Pore Strips
$6.27
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Biore
Ultra Deep Cleansing Pore Strips
$5.99
from
Drugstore.com
BUY
DETAILS
Saturday Skin
Featherweight Daily Moisturizing Cream
$49.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Eve Lom
Cleanser
$50.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from The Body Shop
DETAILS
The Body Shop
Aloe Soothing Day Cream
$20.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
The Body Shop
Carrot Wash Energizing Face Cleanser
£8.50
from
The Body Shop
BUY
DETAILS
The Body Shop
Almond Milk & Honey Soothing & Restoring Body Butter
£15.00
from
The Body Shop
BUY
DETAILS
The Body Shop
Down To Earth Quad Eye Shadow
£15.00
from
The Body Shop
BUY
More from Skin Care
DETAILS
Carol's Daughter
Carol's Daughter Monoi Body Oil Spray Sunscreen Spf 30
$40.00
from
HSN
BUY
DETAILS
Black Girl Sunscreen
Black Girl Sunscreen Spf 30
$18.98
from
Black Girl Sunscreen
BUY
DETAILS
Neutrogena
Neutrogena Hydroboost Non-greasy Sunscreen Lotion
$7.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Neutrogena
Sheer Zinc Face Dry-touch Sunscreen With Spf 50
$8.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Beauty
Beauty
14 Coordinate Tattoos That Will Remind You Of Your Happy Place
If you're in search of a meaningful tattoo design that makes the pain worthwhile, we've got just the one: a coordinate tattoo. A quick scroll through
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Sophie Turner Says Goodbye To Sansa Stark With Brand-New Bangs
Ever since we were first introduced to Sophie Turner a decade ago as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, the actress has only ever experimented with her hair
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The Perfect Wedding-Day Scent For Every Type Of Bride
Choosing the right perfume is one of the more intimate details of planning a wedding. Sure, it can't be captured in an Instagram Story the way your first
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted