The Body Shop

The Body Shop Maca Root Face Wash For Men, 4.2 Fl Oz

$11.01

Buy Now Review It

The Body Shop's Maca Root Face Wash effectively cleanses the skin without over-drying. Made with Peruvian maca root, which is dense with essential vitamins, minerals and fatty acids, this daily face wash refreshes the skin, and leaves it skin feeling soft and invigorated. 100% vegan formula. Daily face wash for men Cleanses and refreshes the skin without over-drying Leaves skin feeling soft and invigorated Made with Peruvian maca root, which has been known for its durable properties