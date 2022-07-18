Nécessaire

The Body Duo Set

$50.00 $35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

What it is: A daily set rich in vitamins that gently cleanses and moisturises the skin. Set includes: - The Body Wash (8.4 oz): A daily gel-oil cleanser with a non-irritating formula containing niacinamide that helps promote skin health. - The Body Lotion (6.8 oz): A soft, nonirritating, fragrance-free multivitamin moisturizer that absorbs quickly and helps improve both immediate and long-term skin health. How to use: The Body Wash features a twist cap that needs to be activated. First, twist the cap clockwise firmly to lock it in place. Then, twist the cap counter-clockwise to gently open. Flip the bottle and gently squeeze to pour. Apply all over body. Massage for rich foam then rinse well. Apply The Body Lotion all over body. Massage until absorbed. Repeat daily.