HiThereTheShop

The Bobbly Pot Collection

£23.85

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

The Bobbly Pot Collection, → handmade ceramic plant pots and hanging planter -- hand drawn patterns and bobbly balls on pots, → unique gift, amazing for own use or work decor, → home studio pottery, stoneware pottery, non-toxic and leadless free materials, → approximately 12cm wide and 11cm high, → other styles and colours available as showed in photos, please visit shop for them! Enjoy. Thanks for looking! Message me if any questions or ideas 😉 Hope all is well, Xin 🍍🌵🐝