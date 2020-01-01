Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Madewell
The Boardwalk Lace-up Sandal
$59.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Madewell
Made of rich, smooth leather with tassel-trimmed gladiator laces and knotted posts, these sandals are destined to be the pair you reach for as often as your favorite jeans.
Need a few alternatives?
Nomadic State of Mind
Nomadic State Of Mind Sandals
£99.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Madden Girl
Brando Footbed Sandals
$49.00
$29.15
from
Macy's
BUY
Birkenstock
Arizona Sandals Birko-flor Shiny Snake
$57.00
from
eBay
BUY
ATP Atelier
Rosa Cutout Snake Print Leather Sandals
£195.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Madewell
Madewell
Satin Robe Wrap Dress
$148.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Madewell
Mercer Turtleneck Sweater In Coziest Yarn
$98.00
$78.40
from
Madewell
BUY
Madewell
Brockton Bobble Sweater
$98.00
$78.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Madewell
Huston Pull-on Crop Pants
$79.50
$63.60
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Ballet Flat
$104.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nomadic State of Mind
Nomadic State Of Mind Sandals
£99.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Velvet Pom Pom Indoor Slippers
$79.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Joules
Slippet Felt Faux Fur Lined Mule Slipper
$39.95
$19.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted