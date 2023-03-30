Anthropologie

The Blythe Square-neck Tiered Dress

$170.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130348690217; Color Code: 009 Magic Fabric It’s no illusion: This only-at-Anthro fabric is expertly engineered to sculpt as it stretches. It’s quite the trick, and it’s wowing everybody. Check out the reviews. Try it on for yourself. Because when the ta-da is how incredibly it fits and flatters, seeing is believing in our Magic Fabric. Only-at-Anthro Magic Fabric: Viscose, linen, cotton, elastane Side zip Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: Falls 39.75" from shoulder Petite: Falls 36.25" from shoulder Plus: Falls 43.25" from shoulder