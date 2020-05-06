Maybelline

The Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Palette

Create an infinite array of ‘barely-there’ day-time looks with the Maybelline Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Palette; a sleek compact that houses 12 complementary eyeshadow shades, curated from backstage runways, in matte and shimmery finishes. Specially positioned to work in 2s, 3s and 4s, the palette boasts hues of rosy pastels, sparkly champagnes and dark browns that all deliver buildable, blendable colour with maximum colour pay-off and minimal fall-out, that can be combined to sculpt, contour and highlight your peepers. Arrives with a dual-ended eyeshadow blending brush.