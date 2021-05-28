Twiin

The Blanket In Apricot

£36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Twiin

Meet the Apricot Blanket from sustainable brand Mizar & Alcor. Each textile is lovingly handmade and handwoven by artisans in Anatolia using locally produced fabrics, and then dyed in an apricot tone giving a soft, vintage look paired with it's Mediterranean texture. The handmade nature of this piece this is reflected in the slight variations making each one unique. With each wash your blanket will get softer and more absorbent, making it the perfect companion for any summer's afternoon whether at the beach or park! - Composition: 70% linen, 30% cotton - Dimensions unrolled: 100 x 200cm/39 x 79" - Handwoven textile blanket - Gentle wash only, tumble dry low, no fabric softener or bleach - See more from Mizar & Alcor