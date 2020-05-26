Biofeedback

This is the biofeedback device that trains users to develop good posture by beeping or vibrating when it detects slouching. Designed by an occupational therapist, the lightweight trainer is worn like a backpack over clothing and teaches the correct spinal alignment that helps prevent back pain and promote good breathing and joint health. The soft, adjustable shoulder straps and belt are connected to a central strap that holds the biofeedback monitor over the spine. When users slouch, the straps tug on the monitor, triggering a buzzer or vibration, depending on the selected setting. The only way to silence this alarm is by straightening up. After three weeks of wearing the trainer for three 20-minute sessions a day, users begin to develop the muscle memory needed to employ good posture at all times. Includes one 3-volt lithium watch battery. Unisex sizes.