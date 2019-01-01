Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Everlane
The Bikini
$12.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Everlane
This price covers the basic cost to develop, produce and fulfill this product.
Need a few alternatives?
Savage x Fenty
Lace Thong
$18.50
from
Savage x Fenty
BUY
Torrid
Dark Purple Lacey Thong Panty
$16.89
from
Torrid
BUY
True & Co.
True Everyday Cotton Thong
$16.00
$5.00
from
True & Co.
BUY
Boody Wear
G-string
$9.94
from
Boody Wear
BUY
More from Everlane
Everlane
The Texture Cotton V-neck
$85.00
$43.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Re:down® Puffy Puff
$168.00
$118.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Renew Long Puffer
$175.00
$123.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Kick Crop Work Pant
$50.00
$35.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Intimates
Kiki de Montparnasse
Velvet Robe Blue
$895.00
from
Kiki de Montparnasse
BUY
promoted
Torrid
Dark Red Microfiber 360° Back Smoothing™ Lightly Lined
$48.90
from
Torrid
BUY
promoted
Torrid
Dark Red 360° Smoothing Brief Panty
$18.90
from
Torrid
BUY
Everlane
The Bikini
$12.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted