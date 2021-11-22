Away

The Bigger Carry-on With Pocket

$345.00 $241.00

Buy Now Review It

At Away

It’s everything you love in our original Bigger Carry-On suitcase, with the added bonus of a leather exterior pocket. The pocket is thoughtfully designed to stash the items most important to you when you travel, featuring a secure spot for boarding passes and a 15" laptop sleeve. The Bigger Carry-On With Pocket, with a durable polycarbonate hard shell, is sized to fit in the overhead bin of most major airlines, and compact enough for train and car trips alike. With 360° spinner wheels that ensure a smooth ride, this suitcase is equipped for wherever you decide to go next. For travelers who want to stay connected while on the go, our Bigger Carry-On with Pocket comes with an ejectable USB charger that can charge your phone up to 4x, is TSA-approved, and safe to fly with. Read more. Note: Depending on the size of the plane, you may need to check this bag on your flight when pocket is extended.