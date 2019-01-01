Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Travel
Away
The Bigger Carry-on Aluminum Edition
$495.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Away
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Samsonite
Unisex Neopulse 30" Spinner
$339.99
$233.99
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Away
Aluminum Bigger Carry On
$495.00
from
Away
BUY
DETAILS
Sindermore
Aluminum-alloy Hardshell Suitcase
$389.00
$311.20
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Away
Carry-on + Everywhere Bag Duo
$420.00
$375.00
from
Away
BUY
More from Away
DETAILS
Away
The Large
$295.00
from
Away
BUY
DETAILS
Away
The Everywhere Bag
$195.00
from
Away
BUY
DETAILS
Away
The Bigger Carry-on
$245.00
from
Away
BUY
DETAILS
Away
The Kids’ Carry-on
$195.00
from
Away
BUY
More from Travel
DETAILS
elago
Airpods Silicone Duo Case
$12.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Titanker
Anti-theft Bike Lock Chain
$13.99
$10.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Patagonia
Black Hole 90l Duffel
$149.00
$111.99
from
Backcountry
BUY
DETAILS
Smilenut
Folding Travel Hangers (12-pack)
$11.48
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted