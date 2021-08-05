Away

We partnered with legendary athlete, entrepreneur, and avid traveler Serena Williams on a collection of bold luggage designed to make travel more seamless. This suitcase features one of Serena’s favorite colors and patterns, which is emblazoned throughout the interior lining and the luggage tag. This Bigger Carry-On is sized to fit in the overhead bin of most major airlines—ideal for those flying on bigger planes or with extra outfits. For travelers who want to stay connected on the go, it comes with a battery that can charge your phone up to 4x, complies with all airline policies, is TSA-approved, and safe to fly with. Read more.