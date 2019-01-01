Bleach London

The Big Pink Super Cool Colour

C$11.38

Indulge your inner colour chameleon with BLEACH LONDON’s Super Cool Colour; a non-permanent hair colour cream that fades out in several washes so you can dive in head-first and rock those vibrant locks you’ve always wanted, without the commitment. Arriving in a kaleidoscopic spectrum of mesmerising hues, the cream mask transforms (fair or pre-lightened) hair in just 30 minutes, into a show-stopping mane of brilliant colour from fire engine red and turquoise to soft lavender and dusty rose – whatever suits your mood. Cruelty-free. Vegan.