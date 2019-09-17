Amazon

The Big Activity Book For Anxious People

Reid &- Williams are "funny as hell."--Amy Morrison, founder of Pregnant ChickenFeeling anxious? Who isn't! Your most irrational (and sometimes rational) fears are hilarious fodder for this sharp and relatable activity book.These days, anxiety is simply part of the human experience. Part journal, part coloring book, part weird coping mechanisms, and part compendium of soothing facts, The Big Activity Book for Anxious People will be an outlet for anyone who wants to take a break from reality, laugh through her fears, and realize with every page that she is not alone--and to help her figure out what to do when it's 3AM and she's wide awake worrying about whether she cc'ed the right "Bob" on that email. (Probably.)Activities include: - -&bull- - -Fun Facts about Aging! - -&bull- - -Public Speaking: A Diagram - -&bull- - -Your Hotel Room Carpet: A Petri Dish of Horrors - -&bull- - -Obscure Diseases You Probably Don't Have - -&bull- - -Zen Mantras For The Anxiously Inclined - -&bull- - -Soothing Facts about Hand SanitizerOn a bad day, try coloring in the soothing grandma. On a really bad day, find step-by-step instructions on how to build an underground bunker. Reid and Williams want everyone to remember that they're in good company: anxious people are some of the funniest and most interesting and creative humans on the planet. (They know, because they are two of them.)