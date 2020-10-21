United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Summersalt
The Beyond The Lounge Chair Windbreaker
$95.00
At Summersalt
The Details Rain or shine, this windbreaker is ready for adventure. Our signature colorblocking is combined with sleek, breathable material with mesh vents, lots of pockets, and a hidden hood. Bonus: It’s treated with our sustainable The Shield™ technology for moisture-wicking, sun-protecting style. The Fit Details: Stand collar, mesh panels for breathability, and built-in sun protection Composition: 93% polyester, 7% elastane The Shield™: Treated with The Shield™ for faster dry times, sweat-wicking magic, and sun protection