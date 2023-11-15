Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Maeve
The Bettina Tiered Mini Shirt Dress
$168.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Maeve
The Bettina Tiered Mini Shirt Dress
BUY
$168.00
Anthropologie
Everlane
The Rib Soft Knit Scoop-neck Dress
BUY
$39.00
$98.00
Everlane
Zemeta
Plaid Ribbon Midi Dress
BUY
$95.00
Urban Outfitters
Eliza J.
Fit & Flare Sweater Dress
BUY
$138.00
Nordstrom
More from Maeve
Maeve
Long-sleeve Mock-neck Sequin Mini Dress
BUY
$178.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
The Bettina Tiered Mini Shirt Dress
BUY
$168.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
Short Faux-leather Texting Gloves
BUY
$48.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
Bobbie Plaid Flounced Mini Skirt
BUY
$98.00
Nuuly
More from Dresses
AllSaints
Ophelia Metallic Lace Trim Maxi Dress
BUY
£199.00
AllSaints
Reformation
Tylynn Dress
BUY
£298.00
Reformation
Laura Ashley X Joanie
Bronwyn Black Velvet Midi Dress
BUY
£57.00
£95.00
Joanie
Reformation x NYC Ballet
Sable Cashmere Dress
BUY
$545.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted