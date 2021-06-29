INEX Gear

The Better Mask

SIZE CHART Embedded Nanofiber Filter | Antimicrobial Treatment | Washable + Reusable | Customizable Fit | Three Layers of Protection Whether you’re working from an office, commuting on public transportation or shopping for groceries, The Better Mask is built for your new daily routine. Made from highly breathable, moisture wicking fabrics and an antimicrobial treatment, the Better Mask is embedded with our INEXSHIELD™ nanofiber filtration technology that helps block harmful airborne contaminants. This face mask includes adjustable pull toggles, a moldable nose bridge, and a scalloped design - for a more personalized, secure fit - even for those wearing glasses. Plus, its washable and reusable fabric is engineered for daily wear. This face mask is not suitable for children under 5 years old.