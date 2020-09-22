INEX Gear

Embedded Nanofiber Filter | Antimicrobial Treatment | Washable + Reusable Move confidently in a modern classic – now with an adjustable nose bridge. The Better Bandana™v2 is embedded with our INEXSHIELD™ nanofiber filtration technology* that helps block harmful airborne contaminants. Outer material is made from our highly breathable INEXSHELL™ cotton fabric and is equipped with an antimicrobial treatment. 90% cotton, 10% nanofiber. Pre-washed size is 22.5" x 22.5". *Patent pending. Comfortable fit Includes a soft, customizable nose bridge for a personalized, secure fit 3 Layers of protection Outer layers – 2 layers of highly breathable INEXSHELL™ 100% cotton fabric with antimicrobial treatment INEXSHIELD – 100% nanofiber filtration helps block harmful airborne contaminants Washable + Reusable Hand wash. Wash separately. Lay flat to dry. Do not iron. Do not bleach. Do not dry clean.