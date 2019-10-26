Hammacher Schlemmer

The Best Sunrise Simulating Alarm Clock

$119.95

This sunrise simulating alarm clock earned The Best rating from the Hammacher Schlemmer Institute due to its superior performance and ease of use. Unlike lesser models that emitted a jarring bright light when the alarm went off, this unit gradually illuminated a room over 30 minutes, simulating a morning sunrise. It also provided the greatest range of lux in between its settings, spanning from 1 to 326 lux, providing gentle light that progressively filled a room. Rated as one of the easiest units to use, it had a large display that could be effortlessly read in dark or light rooms and simple to follow instructions. With three natural sounding alarms, FM radio, reading lamp, 20 brightness settings, and a snooze button. Clock can also be used at nighttime to simulate a setting sun. AC plug. White. 8 3/4" H x 7 1/2" W x 4 1/2" D. (1 3/4 lbs.)