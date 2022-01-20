The Best Paste

The Best Paste.™

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Best Paste

Shine: Matte Hold: Firm Formerly: Anchors Hair Co Courage Clay 3 oz. Handmade in Small Batches Vegan | Alcohol Free | Sulfate-Free | Cruelty-Free | Paraben-Free | Silicone-Free | Petroleum-Free | PVP-Free Enhanced Formula in our vegan matte hair paste is easy to use and wash out! It's water-based with a creamier texture than most hair pastes, so it won't yank out your hair while you apply it. Excellent for that "just out of bed" look. Scent: Vanilla Tobacco Benefits: Matte, Firm Hold keeps your hair looking natural and in place all day. Little to no shine, gives a natural style. Easy to use and even easier to wash out. Subtle Vanilla Tobacco scent. Ingredients: Aqua, Arrowroot Powder, Bentonite Clay, Ceteareth-25, Carnauba Wax, Caster Oil, Caster Wax, Coconut Oil, Diatomite, Emulsifying Wax NF, Frangrance Oil, Kaolin Clay, Ozokerite Wax, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Rice Powder, Sea Kelp Extract, Sodium Gluconate, Sunflower Oil, Vegetable Glycerin