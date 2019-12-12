NARS

Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil, Cruella

$27.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

The NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil ensures that lips are instantly saturated with rich, vivid pigments and a velvety matte finish. Its jumbo size provides the application of a lipstick with the convenience of an artist pencil, and the tapered end is perfect for lining, defining, and filling in lips. Its non-drying formula is enriched with vitamin E and emollients for a creamy texture, while a blend of unique silicones ensures long-lasting, seamless matte color for hours. Just pair it with another lip product for added dimension or as a tinted base. Whether it's soft and neutral or bold and edgy, this lip pencil is ideal for making a lip statement.This product works best with the NARS Pencil Sharpener; other sharpeners may be harmful or damaging."I wanted to create a modern way to wear a very classic matte lip. The creaminess of the texture makes them very easy to wear."- Francois Nars, Founder and Creative Director of NARS Cosmetics.