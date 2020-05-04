The Willoughby Book Club

The Bespoke Book Club Perfect for the genre-hopping bookworm in your life, our Bespoke Book Club is completely tailored to their literary preferences. Simply tell us about the types of novels that they enjoy to read, and we'll select a range of books that you can be sure they'll love. A fantastic gift for the eclectic reader. In addition, for every purchase of a Bespoke Book Club we pledge to donate a brand-new book to Book Aid International to work towards their vision of a world where everyone has access to books that enrich, improve and change lives. The Bespoke Fiction Book Club is available in 3, 6 and 12 month packages. UK delivery is FREE and all of our books sent out on 1st of each month. Click for more information on how it works and what you'll get as part of your order. Books shown here are examples only. Actual book selection will be personalised based on the information you provide. Props are not included. Colour of tissue paper will vary.