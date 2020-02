Realisation Par x Elton John

The Bennie In Blue

£175.00

If you loved the Kaia top, you’re going to want to lace yourself into the Bennie. Electric blue silk satin, with colored adjustable laces [there are extra colors in there for you to swap out]. The Bennie top and doubled with Jets skirt will have you lifting off in to party mode or really, she’s just as perfect with blue jeans baby. Play the songs loud, and lace her up!