COS ATELIER

The Belted Raffia Mini Skirt

$225.00

Buy Now Review It

At COS

This piece is part of the COS ATELIER collection, a limited capsule founded on the principles of luxury and exceptional design. CUT This ATELIER skirt is an ode to exceptional craftsmanship. Shaped to a thigh-grazing length, it has a belted waist and a wrap front with gently curved edges that round out the silhouette. It will be the focal point of your outfit whatever you pair it with – our stylists suggest wearing it with the minimal shirt dress from the capsule. CLOTH Our specialist team hand-selected the raffia for its natural tactility and structure. It's meticulously woven with contrasting black thread, creating a beautifully intricate geometric pattern that is subtly contrasted by the matte-metal buckle. CRAFT​ This is a truly special piece that's designed to be cherished in your wardrobe for years to come. As such, it arrives in a bespoke garment bag will keep the textured weave protected when it's not in use.​ 47% Paper, 53% Cotton. Belt: 67% Recycled Nylon, 33% Nylon. Binding: 100% Cotton / Dry clean Back length of size 6 is 13.18" / Model wears a size 6