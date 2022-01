Everlane

The Belgian-waffle Pocket Pullover

$165.00 $82.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Soft, premium cashmere—minus the waste. Featuring a ribbed crew neckline, blouson sleeves, two front patch pockets, and a cropped, relaxed fit, the Belgian-Waffle Pocket Pullover in ReCashmere has a luxe waffle-knit texture with a super-cozy feel. Plus, it’s made of our exclusive, 100% recycled cashmere yarn.