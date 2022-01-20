Duke Cannon Supply Co.

Now includes our new Big Ass Brick of Bay Rum Soap! In the history of great duos, the partnership of beer and bourbon is even more important to our way of life than mac n’ cheese or fish n’ chips. To honor this transcendent pairing, we are obligated to offer the Beer & Bourbon Box. Comes complete with two Big Beer Soaps, a deliciously scented sandalwood soap made with Busch Beer and a warm, cedarwood scent made with Budweiser; one Big American Bourbon Soap, a rich, oak barrel scented bar made with Buffalo Trace Bourbon; and one Bay Rum Soap. Frankly, Bay Rum isn't made with real rum, but it smells amazing and complements the other bars perfectly. A perfect item for the gentleman who appreciates a fine drink and a distinguished fragrance. Product Features: One box contains: one (1) Busch Beer Soap made with Busch Beer (sandalwood scent) one (1) Big American Bourbon Soap (oak barrel scent) one (1) Great American Beer Soap made with Budweiser (warm, cedarwood scent) one (1) Big Ass Brick of Bay Rum Soap (bright and aromatic blend of citrus musk, cedarwood, and island spices) 10 oz. bars are huge and last a good long time. You don't need to be 21 to buy this product as long as you don't eat it Comes in a sturdy cardboard box that's perfect for gifting or storing baseball cards Yes, we really put beer and bourbon in soap. Because this is America, and we can.