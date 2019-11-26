mdna

The Beauty Roller For Eyes

$150.00

At MDNA Skin

A 360° precision microroller for eyes powered by invisible waves of Ultra-Infrared Energy from pure carbon. This revolutionary contouring tool helps visibly de-puff and firm fragile skin of the delicate eye area while helping refine the look of orbital contours and smooth the appearance of expression lines. High-density carbon spheres are engineered with gentle precision microgrooves that target the undereyes, brow bone and finer contours of the face. These spheres roll in every direction to gently stimulate the eye area, brow bone and temples while helping visibly diminish puffiness, dark circles and fine lines. Ultra-Infrared Energy emanates from pure, high-density carbon– an element found in nature. The molecular vibrations from this invisible force can melt ice without heat and help visibly transform skin. Tired-looking eyes are immediately and visibly energized, brightened and reawakened. DISCOVER WHICH ROLLER IS RIGHT FOR YOU Crafted from specialized carbon of the highest purity and density, compressed at an extreme pressure and fired for 90 days at temperatures as high as 2,800° C.