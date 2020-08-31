MDNA Skin

The Beauty Roller

$200.00

A face and body roller powered by invisible waves of Ultra-Infrared Energy from pure carbon to help visibly firm and refine the jawline, cheekbones, forehead and décolleté while helping improve the look of body trouble areas, including the thighs, glutes, abs, arms and hips. THE BEAUTY ROLLER Facial & Body Contouring Tool is revolutionary – the first skincare tool of its kind to help deliver more refined-looking facial contours and a sleek-looking silhouette. High-density carbon spheres are engineered with massaging microridges that replicate professional massage techniques to relieve tension while helping visibly contour and de-puff the face and body. Ultra-Infrared Energy emanates from pure, high-density carbon – an element found in nature. The molecular vibrations from this invisible force can melt ice without heat and help visibly transform skin. Facial and body contours are left visibly lifted, toned and renewed. DISCOVER WHICH ROLLER IS RIGHT FOR YOU Crafted from specialized carbon of the highest purity and density, compressed at extreme pressure and fired for 90 days at temperatures as high as 2,800° C.